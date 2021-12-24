Racine woman pleads to fourth OWI

A 36-year-old Racine woman, who is currently in custody at the Taycheedah Correctional Institute in Fond du Lac for her third drunken driving offense, pleaded guilty to her fourth OWI on Dec. 16 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Alyssa Wells, who lists a Racine address in the 2900 block of Erie Street, was arrested for her latest offense May 14 in the Village of Somers.

Court records show that misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked and failing to install an ignition interlocking device on her vehicle were dismissed and read into the record.

Wells faces a maximum prison term of three years, three years of extended supervision and a fine of $10,000 when she’s sentenced Feb. 17 by Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy was on patrol May 14 at 3:22 a.m. when he observed a vehicle pass him northbound near the 700 block of Sheridan Road without a front license plate traveling 15 to 20 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

The deputy learned through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation that Wells’ driver’s license had been revoked for four years, six months in 2019, and had not yet been reinstated.

As he drove behind the defendant, the deputy observed her vehicle weaving within its lane as she continued to drive well below the speed limit.

When the deputy spoke with Wells, he could smell a “moderate odor” of intoxicants, and he also observed her eyes were glassy and somewhat red, and her speech was slurred and thick. Wells admitted she had consumed several alcoholic beverages about two to three hours earlier.

Wells told the deputy she was on her way to pick up a friend, but could not remember who her friend was or where she was supposed to be meeting that friend. When the deputy asked if she knew where she was, Wells stated she was on Green Bay Road in Racine County.

After she failed a series of field sobriety tests, Wells was taken into custody, and then transported to an area hospital for a legal blood draw to determine her level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Wells has previous OWI convictions in 2012 and two in 2019, all in Racine County.

