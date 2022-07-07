Racine's Salmon-A-Rama starts Saturday

This year’s Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest will likely be a test in patience — and luck.

SAR chairman Jim LaFortune said Wednesday that conditions on Lake Michigan will be less than ideal for the contest, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and runs through 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17.

“We’re going to start out with strong northeast winds and rough wake conditions for opening weekend,” LaFortune said. “Fishing will be extremely difficult. The water is very cold and there are few salmon being caught. Some are having luck in 250 to 260 feet of water, which is 16 to 17 miles out.

“By Monday, the weather should level off, but fishing on pretty much the west side of Lake Michigan, even ports farther north like Milwaukee, Port Washington and Door County, has been extremely tough and there have been few chinook caught.”

The surface temperature of the lake has been reported in recent days at 66 degrees, but LaFortune said the lack of a thermocline, the transition layer between warmer mixed water at the lake’s surface and cooler deep water below, will make it tough to get salmon.

“We’ve had nice warm weather, but we had an abnormal spring, and the thermoclines did not set up,” LaFortune said.

The colder water doesn’t affect brown and lake trout as much, so LaFortune said this year’s winning fish could be one of those.

“This tournament is always changing,” LaFortune said. “One year you see a bunch of big fish and they take over for maybe a year or two, then they slide off.

“I will not be surprised if a brown or lake trout is the leader.”

Last year’s winning fish was a 31.61-pound chinook salmon caught by David Brinkman of Mount Pleasant on the first day of the contest.

The overall grand prize is $21,250 and a Yamaha T9.9 LPHB boat motor valued at more than $3,000. The prizes for first place in each of the five fish categories — chinook salmon, coho salmon, brown trout, lake trout and rainbow trout — are the same boat motor and an additional $1,500.

The grand prize for Shore Division fishermen is $750.

Complete results and other contest information are available online at www.salmon-a-rama.com and are updated regularly each day after the fish are weighed in.

There are the usual side contests, the Super Sweepstakes on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Steve Koss Memorial Two in a Boat on Sunday from 5 a.m. to noon, along with the Big 5 Tournament, which runs the length of the contest.

The goal for anglers in the Big 5 is to catch at least one of each of the five eligible fish. The winner will be determined on a points system (10 points per fish, one point per pound) and competitors must be entered in Salmon-A-Rama to compete in the Big 5.

One event that LaFortune is particularly proud of is the Paralyzed Veterans of America Outing on Thursday, July 14. There will be 100 veterans from four Midwest states going out on 10 charter boats from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be prizes for the veterans for the largest fish caught by the group. The charters taking the veterans on the lake are listed online at www.salmon-a-rama.com/home/veterans-event

Aside from fishing, LaFortune said Salmon-A-Rama is trying to be “a little more kid-friendly,” and has added two activities for children, which will be set up on the grounds of tournament headquarters and the weigh-in tent in the parking lot at Reefpoint Brewhouse.

The Touch of Wild trailer features stuffed and mounted animals native to Wisconsin and the Midwest, including deer and bears. There will also be a casting game for kids.

The Touch of Wild and the casting game will be open all week.