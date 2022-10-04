Ramczyk: Shoreland Lutheran football picks up first win of Jason Hagedorn era

SOMERS - So what did we learn from Week 7 of high school football last weekend?

Well, St. Joe's faced some adversity but ended up cruising to a 7-0 record, Wilmot and Central suffered crushing conference defeats, and Indian Trail took care of Bradford in a city rivalry battle.

Also, a couple of teams won for the first time in awhile.

Tremper played a complete game to knock off Racine Park, 27-7, as quarterback Mason Prozanski threw for 188 yards, 136 of which went to Jordan Parker.

It was the Trojans' first Southeast Conference, so congratulations.

But the biggest congratulations must go to the kids from Somers, the Shoreland Lutheran Pacers.

It's been a long, trying season in year one of the Jason Hagedorn era after former coach Paul Huebner left to coach Martin Luther College.

The Pacers have been overmatched against very tough opponents like St. Joe's, Burlington Catholic Central and Racine St. Cat's, and the program has been itching for that first win.

They got it and then some Friday night, and the Pacers enjoyed a ton of firsts.

It was the first win this season (1-6), first as a head coach for Hagedorn, first home win since 2017 and first Homecoming win since 2015.

Nothing gets a team fired up like Homecoming, eh?

Shoreland beat Brown Deer in resounding fashion, 50-25, and Joey Kayon went bananas in the backfield.

Kayon ran for 263 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns. The Pacers racked up 431 yards on the ground.

Brayden Van De Water added 71 yards on seven carries with two scores. Will Craig and Lucas Rathje each added rushing touchdowns.

Hagedorn said Kayon had a "phenomenal" game, and ball control on offense and timely defensive stops were the keys to the game.

What a fun way to get that first win, huh coach?

"It's a pretty big win for the program," Hagedorn said Tuesday. "It was our first home win since 2017 and our first Homecoming win since 2015."

"The first win was nice, but it was really great to see the joy on the kids' faces and how the student body met them on the field after the game."

Everything clicked Friday night for Shoreland, which gets to travel to Thomas More in Milwaukee for another winnable game this Friday.

Hagedorn is just happy that his guys see that hard work pays off, and eventually good things happen on the field.

"