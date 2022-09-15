Ramczyk: St. Joe's, Indian Trail highlight Week 5 slate, could Wilmot be poised for big bounce-back win?

We're starting to get into the nitty gritty of the high school football season.

At this point, a loss doesn't mean your season's over, and a win doesn't mean you're going to be bathing in Gatorade showers at Camp Randall in Madison come November, but these conference battles are oh-so-crucial, and they are beginning to separate the good from the bad.

Take the Wilmot Panthers for example last week.

Many people thought they were rolling and couldn't possibly lose to a younger Lake Geneva Badger team, but the host Badgers erupted for 35 points in a blowout victory.

And how about Indian Trail?

It was safe to assume Trail and Tremper would have a close game, and it was for a bit.

But in the second half, the Hawks kicked things into overdrive and won by 36 points.

My point is that the season is still early enough to provide surprises and head scratchers, as we continue to see who is for real and who are just pretenders.

Let's jump into this weekend's action.

FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Last week's record: 4-2

Season: 4-2

Game of the Week