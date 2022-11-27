Ramiro and Lydia Yepez of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary

Ramiro “Ray” and Lydia Yepez, of Kenosha, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

After meeting Lydia Gaurdiola on a blind date set up by mutual friends, Ray figured that it wasn’t going anywhere. Fate changed when Lydia wrote Ray a letter, using a random P.O. Box, which wound up in Ray’s boss’ mail. That day was Lydia’s birthday, so after calling her they started dating.

Ramiro and Lydia were married on Nov. 25, 1972, at St.Anthony Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. They moved to Kenosha in 1973. They have a daughter, Sabrina Yepez, of Kenosha, and granddog Barry.

Ray retired from Chrysler in 2003, and from Dimensions of Learning Academy in 2020. Lydia is a full-time homemaker.

Lydia’s hobbies include cooking, baking and gardening. Ray also enjoys gardening and repairing small machinery. Over the years they have also traveled quite a bit.

Their advice for a lasting and successful relationship? Love, patience, “Yes Dears”, and going out for breakfast, lunch or dinner ... regularly.