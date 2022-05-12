Randall resident will seek 61st Assembly District seat

RANDALL -- Max Winkels, D-Randall, 64, has announced he will seek the District 61 state Assembly seat to be vacated by now Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

“The time is right for me now that I’m not working 60 hours a week,” said Winkels, who retired in 2019 as the manager of Advocate Aurora Primary Care Clinics in Kenosha and Racine. “I’ve always had an ethic of service. I want to participate and contribute to my community.”

Winkels, sergeant of arms for the Kenosha County Democratic Party, earned a degree in political science in 1986 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a degree in public administration in 1997 from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Prior to a career in healthcare administration, he served as a 9-1-1 dispatcher and as Director of Emergency Communications for 10 years in Fulton, Mo., and Sioux Falls, S.D.

“One of my goals in the campaign, and should I be fortunate enough to be entrusted with the position, is to listen,” Winkels said. “I have lots of ideas and lots of drive to accomplish things, but the title of the job is 'representative,' so it’s really important, perhaps the most important thing, that I listen and understand and learn what the needs of this district are. I want to engage with people and take their concerns forward as a representative to the best of my ability.”

Winkels is the second resident to publicly announce his intention to run for the open position. Mike Honold, R-Brighton, owner of Rivals Sports Pub and Grille, announced in April his decision to run. Honold stated his platform will focus on: common sense in government; maintaining conservative values; ensuring the district’s voice is heard in Madison; and supporting law enforcement.

Winkels said he sees “great opportunities ahead for the 61st District and southeastern Wisconsin” and feels the Legislature has fallen short in several areas.

“Frankly, I think that over the last few years, the Legislature has under-served this district and the state in general,” Winkels said. “Look, right now, it’s May and they’re out of session. They’re still getting paid, but they’re doing no work. In my view, the work of the people continues year round.”

He said he would like to see the state invest in clean energy, in people, in education and in healthcare.

“The state of Wisconsin is one of 12 states that still has not expanded the Medicaid program,” Winkels said. “We are literally giving dollars to the federal government and getting nothing back. I really think it has been a serious mistake these last few years that the state Legislature has refused to take advantage of the funding that is available to them.”

