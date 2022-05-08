Randall School Board plans special session Monday morning on ballot issue

RANDALL -- The Randall School Board will meet virtually in a special session Monday morning to discuss how to proceed with a spring election that resulted in a tie for a board seat.

The board is seeking advice from the district's legal counsel on the results of the April 5 spring election. The virtual meeting has been set for 8 a.m.

The district is asking for oral or written advice on strategy to be adopted by the school board in respect to any litigation that is or is likely to be come involved. Strategies and risks associated with the election will be discussed with counsel.

The Town of Randall’s Board of Canvassers voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to count an absentee ballot that was discovered at the Town Hall after the April 5 election. The voter, who is not being named, voted for Meredith Kurtzweil over Jeffrey T. Swanson. Both candidates have now received 531 votes.

The night of the election, Swanson had a one-vote edge for the School Board seat. The results went unchanged by a canvass of votes held Monday, April 18.

The ballot, discovered by Supervisor Julie Horbach, was reportedly found in a stack of unsolicited bulk mail that contained trade magazines at the Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, according to Chairperson Robert Stoll.

The Board of Canvassers ruled the ballot was authentic and arrived on time. The ballot was postmarked March 26. The town reportedly received it one or two days later. The ballot was not opened until Thursday during the meeting.

The Board of Canvassers referred the next step to the Randall School Board to make a determination as to the winner.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Randall School Board is set for Wednesday, May 18.

Randall Consolidated School Joint District No. 1 is a K-8 district serving a six square mile area in the southwest corner of Kenosha County.

