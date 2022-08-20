Rapidly coming of age

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers stood in the Green Bay Packers’ bench area, clad in a hoodie and sweatpants, arms crossed, with a coach’s headset over his man bun, headband and baseball cap.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback was where he belongs during preseason — on the sideline instead of between the lines — and spent Friday night’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints as a spectator, evaluator, and perhaps wannabe play-caller.

Now, unless you’re a mind reader, you can’t know for sure what Rodgers was thinking while watching rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs’ performance.

But for those watching inside Lambeau Field who heard Rodgers not-so-subtle public criticism of Doubs’ inconsistency earlier in the week, it was hard not to come to this conclusion:

Even with the fourth-round pick’s youthful inconsistency, he is too much of a talent to be relegated to a limited role simply because he’s not yet up to Rodgers’ high standards for trustworthiness.

“We’ll see when we get there,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said when asked postgame if Doubs has done enough to be an important part of the offense entering the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota — despite his inconsistencies. “Romeo’s a guy we’ve got a lot of confidence in, and certainly he made some big plays.

“It’s not going to be perfect. There’s going to be some lessons along the way. He’s a guy that is pretty resilient. He doesn’t get fazed by a negative play. He just keeps on playing. That’s what excites you about him.

“You see a guy with really good feet. He’s gotten really good in his transition. He’s got a burst. He’s been able to separate, which is something that’s tough to coach. Guys can either do it or they can’t. There’s stuff to clean up, for certain, but he’s a guy that we are excited about. We’ll see where we are Week 1.”

While Rodgers hadn’t mentioned Doubs by name during his Tuesday Q&A session with reporters at his locker, he delivered ample context clues to make it clear Doubs was among the intended receivers of his you’ve-got-to-pick-it-up soliloquy. His comments led to a meeting Wednesday in which the wide receivers and quarterbacks watched film and talked through some of the concerns the quarterback had voiced.

“You keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there,” Rodgers had said on Tuesday. “It’s going to be the most reliable guys that are out there. The preparation and the job responsibility is most important. There’s going to be physical mistakes, like we’ve talked about, but if you’re going out there and dropping the ball and somebody else behind you is in the right spot all the time and catching the ball, that guy’s going to play.”

Later, Rodgers added, “We’re going to play our best guys when the season starts. And whoever those guys are, those guys are going to get the reps. It’s the guys I trust the most and the guys the coaches trust the most.”

Herein lies the issue with that: Based on the good things Doubs did in last week's preseason opener at San Francisco and on Friday night, it’s hard to imagine him not being one of the Packers’ best guys at a jumbled wide receiver position where Allen Lazard is the nominal No. 1; veteran Randall Cobb is by far the receiver Rodgers trusts the most; Sammy Watkins has eight years of NFL experience but is new to the Packers; and rookie Christian Watson — selected in the second round, 98 picks before Doubs — is playing catch-up after arthroscopic right knee surgery and was in uniform Friday night only to go through warm-ups.

On this night, Doubs caught three passes for 24 yards, including a gorgeous leaping 4-yard touchdown grab over a defender on a fade route, and a 17-yard sideline grab against a pair of defenders on a fantastic throw by No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love. (They also had another 17-yard completion wiped out by a holding penalty.)

But Doubs also got turned around on an opening-possession deep ball from Love — he got his hands on the ball but couldn’t corral it — and then dropped a short pass from Love a few plays before his TD.

Asked about Wednesday’s meeting and the young receivers’ development in an interview during the game on the Packers’ TV network telecast, Rodgers said, “It wasn’t a special meeting. It was a standard meeting. We watch a lot of film together. There wasn’t any special calling or come-to-Jesus moment. It was just a standard film session review of the previous day’s practice and a couple things that we needed to iron out, for sure.

“I like what I see. The guys are growing. There’s a lot of things we’ve got to work on, but every time we get an opportunity, there are some guys who step up and make some plays. I’m proud of Juwann (Winfree); I think Juwann’s had a good training camp for us. Obviously, Doubs made a bunch of plays for us. But we need a couple other guys to step up.”

While Rodgers hasn’t played in the preseason — and seems unlikely to play in Thursday night’s preseason finale at Kansas City, although LaFleur hasn’t publicly ruled out the possibility of Rodgers suiting up — Love and Doubs have been on the same page a lot throughout camp and in each preseason game.

“I think we’ve had a really good connection,” Love said after completing 12 of 23 passes for 113 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions (77.3 rating) and playing into the fourth quarter. “Since he got here in OTAs, he’s been a guy that’s been just making plays out there. It’s easy to want to throw him the ball and get it up to him.

“Being a rookie, it’s not going to be perfect. You’re going to have ups and downs. But Romeo, I think he’s really hard on himself. When he doesn’t make a play, he knows what he needs to do and he takes it out on himself. I think it’s easy for him to be there with Aaron and understand what Aaron’s trying to get out of him. But yeah, it’s ups and downs. It’s not a perfect game — ever. But I think he’s been doing a really good job so far.”

Asked to assess his night, which included his first Lambeau Leap, Doubs replied, “I’m getting comfortable more as it goes by. I know as the season continues to go, some things may change or whatnot. That’s just my biggest anticipation in this offense, is knowing how complex it can be.

“It’s just getting better throughout the days, man. You stack days. You learn from what you did bad. I really harp on just learning and stacking days. If I do good, it’s teaching tape for the rest of the people in the room. If it’s a bad play, more teaching, more clips. It’s just a learning process.”