Raul and Miroslava (Mary) Garcia mark their 50th wedding anniversary

Raul and Miroslava (Mary) Garcia of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 24 with a reception at the Kenosha Moose Lodge.

Paul Garcia and Miroslava “Mary” Sauceda saw each other on their way to school. Raul finally stopped one day to ask Mary’s name and the rest is history.

They were married on Sept. 30, 1972, at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha. Mary has lived in Kenosha all her live. Raul has lived in Kenosha for 60 years, after moving here from Laredo, Texas.

They have had five children: Jessica (Russ) Tijerina, of Racine; Maria (a.k.a. Lettey) Kriston, of Kenosha; Maggie (Dan) Mosley, of Kenosha; Sandra Harris, of Kenosha. and Roxanne Garcia in Heaven. They have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Raul worked for Chrysler in Belvidere, Ill., retiring in 2001; Mary worked for the Kenosha News, retiring in 2011.

They are members of Journey Church and spend time helping family and friends..

They say the key to a successful and lasting relationship is lots of patience and love.

