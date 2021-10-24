Raven Jemison, executive vice president of business operations for the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, to speak at Carthage

Raven Jemison, executive vice president of business operations for the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, will speak at Carthage College next month.
She will be the featured speaker at a free public event hosted by the Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at noon.
Jemison manages the Bucks’ foundational and entrepreneurial business units, including ticketing, marketing, technology, analytics, social responsibility, and the G-League’s Wisconsin Herd. Since taking on her role, she has made it her goal to rethink and redefine what the Bucks’ business is as Milwaukee emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and celebrates its 2021 national championship win.
Jemison wants the Bucks organization to be a catalyst for economic development and to advance social justice, equality, and inclusion in Milwaukee. She is the foremost resource to discuss the regional business impact of the Bucks championship season and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
“Raven is an experienced executive,” says Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks organization. ”She brings intellect, innovation, and an extremely successful track record to the Bucks organization. She is a terrific speaker and teacher.”
“The Bucks’ championship season has brought attention and energy to our region,” says Bob Lee, chair of the Carthage College BPC steering committee and president of Lee Mechanical. “Jemison’s work is vital to how the business sector might leverage that win into regional economic development, and we are very excited to hear from her.”
The Carthage Business and Professional Coalition convenes members of the business and professional communities around relevant topics that promote learning, conversation and relationship-building in order to lead to a stronger and more vibrant live-work community in the Kenosha region.
The Coalition provides a space to engage in substantive conversations that further the region’s growth and prosperity through programming that includes prominent guest speakers.
The event will be free and open to the public. To register, please visit https://www.carthage.edu/businesscoalition. All attendees should abide by Carthage College’s campus COVID-19 safety protocols, including masking in all indoor spaces.
A web recording of Jemison’s address will be made available for registrants who are not able to attend in person. For more information on campus safety protocols, visit https://www.carthage.edu/carthage-covid-19/stay-safe-carthage/.
Jemison’s visit is sponsored by Riley Construction Company, Inc., Lee Mechanical, HARIBO of America, Snap-on Inc., Partners in Design Architects, and Tenuta’s Delicatessen. Sponsorships support the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund and the Carthage Fund.
To learn more about becoming a sponsor or joining the coalition’s leadership team, contact Katharine Keenan, kkeenan@carthage.edu, 262-551-6464, or visit https://www.carthage.edu/business-professional-coalition/.