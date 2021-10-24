Raven Jemison, executive vice president of business operations for the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, to speak at Carthage

Raven Jemison, executive vice president of business operations for the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, will speak at Carthage College next month.

She will be the featured speaker at a free public event hosted by the Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at noon.

Jemison manages the Bucks’ foundational and entrepreneurial business units, including ticketing, marketing, technology, analytics, social responsibility, and the G-League’s Wisconsin Herd. Since taking on her role, she has made it her goal to rethink and redefine what the Bucks’ business is as Milwaukee emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and celebrates its 2021 national championship win.

Jemison wants the Bucks organization to be a catalyst for economic development and to advance social justice, equality, and inclusion in Milwaukee. She is the foremost resource to discuss the regional business impact of the Bucks championship season and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Raven is an experienced executive,” says Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks organization. ”She brings intellect, innovation, and an extremely successful track record to the Bucks organization. She is a terrific speaker and teacher.”