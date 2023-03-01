Time to crack open the books: Read Across Kenosha is back again for its 13th year in Kenosha Unified Schools.

Various community members will visit elementary classes throughout the district and read literary favorites, such as "Fox in Socks" and "Yertle the Turtle," both by Dr. Seuss.

"This is the first read across Kenosha that we're having full in person since 2020," said Carolynn Friesch, chief executive officer for United Way of Kenosha County. "Not only are our volunteers excited for the return of Read Across Kenosha, but the schools and students are looking forward to being able to share in reading in this way. And it's a great way for the community to get involved in the future of our students with literacy."

Although the origins of how Read Across Kenosha, once known as "Readers are Leaders" event, Friesch and United Way of Kenosha County Resource Development Manager Marisa Markowski said the event is a cornerstone value of the United Way of Kenosha County.

"Early Education and Literacy is our specific focus areas for us," Friesch said. "So I think the crux of that came out of those particular focus areas, and has since been a perennial favorite of a an event for people in the community."

The event is also a way to celebrate reading, literacy and the United Way's efforts to help solve the literacy rate issue within Kenosha County. According to a report from Building Our Future, 31% of third-grade students can read proficiently at grade level.

"I think it's important hold events like this in the community to help share a love for reading right now," Markowski said. "Literacy is a crisis in our community, and when we're able to all come together, and share in the beauty of reading and the fun of it, we can see how impactful that is and hopefully start to change the outlook on literacy and what we can be doing to improve those circumstances."

Julie Housaman, Kenosha Unified's chief academic officer, said the day of celebrating literacy is important because students also hear volunteers talk about what reading means to them.

"I think what's special about this event, too, is that the readers not only come in with a book to read and a book that they're able to donate to the classroom, but they're also talking about what reading means to them and how it has afforded them the opportunities they have had in their lives," Housaman said. "And how it's important not just for the work that you do, but for what you do every day."

Mary Hoover, Kenosha Unified's coordinator of elementary reading and social studies, said the event is also an opportunity for students and community members to connect.

"The students definitely look forward to having a guest in the classroom," Hoover said. "To have other individuals come in and kind of just share that read-aloud experience is an opportunity to build relationships and connect and share an experience. So it is really nice that our students can connect with another adult another person and kind of engage in that experience together."

Housaman said the event helps students to see that reading is more than what they do in school.

"It helps them to see that reading is far beyond what happens inside school," Housaman said. "These are all people who who are reading who aren't working in schools all day long."