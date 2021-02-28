Recession leads to increased workplace ageism against women

It’s not your imagination: If you have a few wrinkles, submitting resumes can feel like flying paper airplanes into an abyss: endless, depressing, unfruitful.

The statistics are terrible. Older women receive 40% fewer job interviews, a number that worsens as women age. Recent research by the National Bureau of Economic Research shows that down markets intensify the awfulness, because age discrimination spikes along with the unemployment rate.

“For each one percentage point increase in the unemployment rate, the callback rate for an older woman goes down by 14% relative to a younger person,” says Gordon Dahl, a professor of economics at the University of California at San Diego, half of a research duo that traced age-manipulated resumes sent across eight cities over a number of years.

They also found that older workers get illegally fired more often during a recession, which is indicated by workplace lawsuits, which increase by 4.8% for each 1% rise in unemployment. (They only counted lawsuits independently found to have “merit.”) All this happens despite the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, which supposedly protects workers over age 40 from job discrimination.

In short: Landing and holding a job as a woman of a certain age can be treacherous.