WILMOT - The Wilmot girls basketball team hasn't exactly had an easy time this season.

In the standings, the Panthers sit in last place in the Southern Lakes Conference, and they've only won a total of six games with only two games left.

But on Friday night, a special return home from a Wilmot legend brightened spirits, and even though the Panthers fell, 79-50, to state-ranked Union Grove, it showed that it's really not always about wins and losses.

When you have a transcendent, generational, iconic, the adjectives could keep going, talent like McKenna Johnson on your squad, stuff like this tends to happen - over and over.

Two months ago, Johnson, a left-handed, 5-foot-8 junior point guard, went off for 47 points to set the school record for points scored in a single game.

Then, the next time she played against Burlington in Burlington Jan. 31, more history was made.

Johnson’s 37 points, 30 of which came in the second half, put her at 1,447 career points and counting. She broke the record of 1,442 points by Courtney Maki, who played for the Panthers from 1991-1995. And most of her points came in the second half as she put the team on her back and overcame a double-digit deficit for a big victory.

Fast forward to Friday night.

Maki traveled from Ohio, and in the Wilmot Union High School gymnasium, she officially passed the torch in person to Johnson, as the two shared a sweet moment with a hug and acknowledgement of mutual respect.

For three decades, Maki's seemingly insurmountable scoring record stood, and night after night, Johnson proves to be a more than worthy successor.

Johnson has already received offers from several Division 1 schools to play college basketball, including Michigan State, and it's easy to see why.

She has scored 30 or more points nine times this season, along with seven separate outings in the 20s.

On Saturday, Johnson reflected about the historic occasion.

"It was a privilege to break Courtney’s record," Johnson said. "Many had said what a special player she was at Wilmot. It was a honor that she came all the way from Ohio to pass the torch. As a freshman, that was never a thought. I never envisioned breaking that record until the end of sophomore year when I was close to 1,000 points. After sophomore season, I realized Courtney’s goal was in reach."

Johnson is a handful for opposing defenses.

Against Burlington Jan. 31, she was on fire, hitting step-back jump shots and 3-pointers from at least five feet beyond the 19-foot 3-point line.

On the fast break, McKenna can finish in transition through traffic, and she has an uncanny ability to split double teams and get to her spot. The Demons eventually realized they needed to double team Johnson, but her elite ball-handling skills allow her to dribble past, around and straight through most traps or pressure.

And just when you think she's going to hit another shot, she finds a wide open teammate for a high-percentage look.

With roughly 30 or so high school remaining in her storybook career, it sounds crazy to consider but the Kenosha County all-time record is far from safe.

Shoreland Lutheran alumna Shelby Coker, who is currently averaging 15.9 points per game as a senior for the Division 1 Northern Illinois Huskies, holds the all-time county record of 2,448 points, the fifth-most points scored in Wisconsin history.

With 34 points and 29 the past two games, Johnson is actually up to 1,510 points for her career with two regular season games remaining, at least two more playoff games (this year and senior year) and 24 more regular season games next season.

So, if we're saying a minimum of 28 more games as a Panthers, McKenna would have to average a remarkable 33.5 points per game over the rest of her career. Obviously, that number goes down with more playoff games. And Johnson showed her freshman year she can carry the team to sectionals.

With plenty of success comes adversity.

Even for Johnson, who says it's hard to put up a lot of points when teams are focused on stopping you.

"High school can be challenging with double and triple coverage," she said. "I try to keep my focus and work through adversity. It’s been a very difficult season.

"When we are down, I try to encourage my team to stay positive and continue to remind them to stay with it and grind on defense to get stops. Also take open shots. Team-wise, I feel we need to be better on defense. If we lock in on defense, especially help-side, we should be able to compete."

Without a ton of bright spots this season, McKenna will always hold on to that big comeback against Burlington. The Panthers were down 19 points at halftime, and it truly took a team effort in the second half to beat a quality Demons squad.

"The best moment so far this season was the comeback against Burlington," Johnson said. "We were down by 19 at the half. We changed our defense from a zone to man. Our defense re-energized us, and our shots started to go in. We rallied until we had the lead, then Burlington called a timeout. It was so exciting when the energy switched."