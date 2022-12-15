Red-hot Parkside men's basketball well on way to big year

What a nice turnaround.

After a middle-of-the-pack 14-14 season in 2021-22 and an average mark of 10-9 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Rangers are on fire to start the season this winter.

The NCAA Division 2 team just won its fifth straight game Sunday to improve to 9-2 overall and 4-0 in the GLIAC, where they sit one full game ahead of both Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State.

Recently, Parkside head coach Luke Reigel commended his players for such a strong start to the season.

"We have gotten off to a very nice start so far this season," Reigel said. "We’ve played a very challenging schedule and are two baskets away from being undefeated. What gives this team a chance to be very good is that they are tough, both mentally and physically, and they are coachable. We have learned a great deal from every game and we are getting better because of it.”

Reigel added that the GLIAC is very competitive this season, as always, an

“Our league is always going to be good so it was nice to knock off one of the preseason favorites early. I think, like always, Ferris State is the team to beat but the league is definitely deep again this year.”

“We have a very challenging road trip coming up this weekend at two places we’ve traditionally struggled. Hopefully, this year’s team can find a way to be successful on the road in league play. That is the only way you have a chance to win the league.”

“Right now we are have tremendous balance in our starting lineup and our bench players are getting better every day. Different players have stepped up throughout the early season. And there is potential for us to continue to improve and that is encouraging. Overall, I like where we are at right now but we will have to continue to improve if we want to keep winning.”

School: UW Parkside

Coach, Years in Position: Head Coach Luke Reigel, currently in 20th season and 23rd season at UWP

Career Record: 276-256

Assistant Coaches: Gabe Miller, Dylan Backalar

Last year's record (Overall, Conference):

14-14 (10-9 in GLIAC play)

Number of Players (and letter-winners) in Program:

15 players in program

Key returning letter-winners, year in school, position, accomplishments (including all-conference, team awards):

#1 Rasheed Bello – Sophomore – Guard – 2022 GLIAC Freshman of the year, 2022 Ranger Male Breakthrough Athlete of the Year

#20 Colin O’Rourke - RS Sophomore – Forward – 2021 GLIAC Freshman of the year, 2021 teams newcomer of the year

#24 Jamir Simpson – RS Sophomore – Forward

Other letter-winners, year in school, position:

#3 Josiah Palmer – RS Sophomore - Guard

#5 Brett Myre – RS Sophomore - Guard

#11 Jacksun Hamilton – RS Sophomore - Forward

#12 Nick Brown – RS Sophomore - Forward

#22 Caden Schmidt – Sophomore - Guard

Newcomers, year, positions:

#2 Javon Johnson – Freshman – Forward

#4 Ethan Ivan – Freshman – Forward

#10 Tyler Carney – Grad Student - Guard

#23 Trent Tousana – Freshman – Guard

#30 Norvins Monestime – Freshman – Guard

#34 Austin Ambrose – Freshman - Forward

#44 Sanmi Fajana – RS Sophomore - Forward

Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments:

#4 Tray Croft – First team All GLIAC, 2022 GLIAC scoring leader

#10 Cameron Myre – Academic All GLIAC

#22 Lamon Berry

#25 Ramar Evans – 4x Academic All GLIAC, 2x All GLIAC Defensive Team, 6th all time in UWP assists, 2021 Team MVP at Ranger Awards