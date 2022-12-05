 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reginald Handy

  • 0
Reginald Handy

Reginald Handy, 34, of North Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert