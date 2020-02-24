Region Briefs

Milwaukee police fatally shoot suspect
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say Milwaukee officers shot and killed a man on the city's south side.
Police responded to a call about shots fired about 1 a.m. Monday and learned there was a suspect on the scene with a gun, according to officials.
The suspect attempted to run away and ignored the officers' commands. Police say officers chased the suspect and he confronted the officers with the gun and was shot.
The suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said. He has not been identified.
Greenfield police are leading an investigation into the fatal shooting.
Metal scrapper finds body of man in Springfield garage
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A man searching for scrap metal discovered the decomposed body of another man in a Springfield garage, police said.
The body was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy was planned.
Springfield Lt. Christopher Russell tells the State Journal-Register that a man found the body after noticing that a door to a garage near an alley was open. The nearby house is vacant.
Bloomberg presidential campaign office vandalized in Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — Police are investigating vandalism at an office for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign on Chicago's North Side.
Spray-painted across four windows on the front of a building were the terms “racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch,” Chicago police reported. The vandalism was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
No one has been arrested for the vandalism, police said.