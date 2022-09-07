Registration still open for Sept. 13 golf tournament

Spots are still available for the 2022 Santo Principe Memorial Senior Golf Tournament at Washington Park Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The nine-hole tournament at “Muni” is open to men and women age 55 and older. Tee times start at 9 a.m.
Cost is $34 per person and includes golf with gas cart, lunch with beverage and prizes. The tournament is open to the first 48 entrants. Entry forms are available at the golf course clubhouse, 2205 Washington Rd.
For further information or questions, contact the golf course at: 262-653-4090.