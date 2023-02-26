KENOSHA — The Parkside Rangers men’s basketball team finished the regular season on a high note, defeating Saginaw Valley 73-65 on Saturday night to secure the 2022-23 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (GLIAC) regular season title. With the win, the Rangers clinch home-court advantage in the upcoming GLIAC tournament which begins Wednesday night.

Inside the box score

The Rangers finish the regular season with a record of 21-7 overall and 14-4 in GLIAC play.

The GLIAC title is the first for the Rangers since the 2018-19 season.

Rasheed Bello had a game-high 23 points on 9-15 shooting.

Jamir Simpson had 17 points and seven rebounds.

How it happened

The first half was closely fought, with the opening 20 minutes featuring 10 lead changes and four ties. The two sides started with a frantic offensive pace, with the Rangers taking an 11-7 lead on a Bello fastbreak layup.

The two teams continued the back-and-forth affair with neither team taking more than a five-point advantage. That advantage happened twice in the half, first when Simpson finished off a driving layup with 4:52 to go in the half. Saginaw was able to get a layup to go late to cut the Parkside advantage to 42-39 at the half. Bello had 15 first-half points on 6-9 shooting.

The Rangers extended their lead back to five on the second half's opening possession when Josiah Palmer hit a pull-up jumper in the paint. However, the Cardinals stormed back with a 10-2 run to take a 48-46 lead over Parkside.

Parkside stayed the course and grabbed the lead for good with 7:53 to go when Nick Brown hit a layup. Parkside extended the lead to 63-57 with back-to-back baskets by Bello. The Rangers wouldn’t trail again, as they were able to hit free throws down the stretch to finish off the 73-65 victory.

The Rangers will now have home-court advantage throughout the GLIAC Tournament which begins Wednesday night. Parkside will host the number eight seed Michigan Tech at 7:30pm inside DeSimone Arena. Tickets will go on sale Monday afternoon.