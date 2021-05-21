Replacement copy for Summer fun guide page 17

Kenosha public pools

After losing all of last summer because of the pandemic, plans are moving forward to open both City of Kenosha community pools for 2021.

While final details were not ready at press time for this section, Kenosha Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley said May 21 that plans are to have the pools at Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., opening in June and staying open until mid August.

Billingsley said lifeguards heading back to college precludes a later swimming season.

Burlington Aquatic Center

Now entering its fourth year in operation, the Burlington Community Aquatic Center is scheduled to open May 29 for a summer season that officials hope will mark a return to normal crowds of swimmers enjoying the public water park and recreational center.

Located at 394 Amanda St. in city-owned Devor Park, the aquatic center opened in 2018, replacing an older pool with a water park that includes two pools, three slides, a climbing wall, a current pool and other amenities.