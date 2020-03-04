Reports: Brewers close to huge contract for Yelich

“I just love playing there. It’s a great fit,” he said in November, when he finished runner-up to the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in NL MVP balloting. “It’s the perfect place for me, I feel like. I love the fan base. I almost feel like I’ve been there more than two years. … I look forward to more years there.”

Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio was asked at the team’s annual winter fan festival about the likelihood of working out an agreement with Yelich in the near future.

“We’d love to have him here forever,” Attanasio said. “We have the luxury of time. We want to think about it because we don’t want to wait until the last year of his contract and address things at a point that could be uncomfortable.”

Once the deal becomes official — likely to happen Friday — it will become the most lucrative contract in franchise history, surpassing the $105 million extension Ryan Braun signed with the team in April 2011.

While the Brewers do hold an option on Braun for next season, the Brewers have only three contracts on the books beyond 2021: outfielder Lorenzo Cain ($18 million), starting pitcher Josh Lindblom ($2.75 million) and starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who signed a five-year, $15.5 million extension last week.