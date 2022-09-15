Republican Party of Kenosha County plans grand opening event Saturday at new Victory Center

The Republican Party of Kenosha County is planning a grand opening event Saturday of its new Republican Party Victory Center.

The event will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Victory Center, 5901 75th St., Suite 140.

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis. of Jaynesville, will be speaking to attendees and volunteers. Other local candidates will also be in attendance.

“We invite all Republicans that live in Kenosha County to stop by and see the new Republican Party Victory Center. We will have candidate yard signs available and many opportunities for volunteers to help get Republicans elected in November. Local Republicans are invited to come learn how to help prepare for the final push to a November election victory,” said RPKC chair Erin Decker.

The center will be open Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays Noon to 4 p.m.

For more information contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or phone 262-697-6144.