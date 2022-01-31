 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republican Party of Kenosha County to host 'Pints and Politics' gathering

The Republican Party of Kenosha County will be hosting its monthly social “Pints and Politics” on Monday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.

Special guest speaker for the evening will be Waukesha County Executive and Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow.

It will be held at Ruffalo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St. All Conservatives and Republicans are welcome to attend the free event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or 262.697.6144.

