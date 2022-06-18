Resiliency and Unity Were at the Forefront of Governor Evers Address Saturday, at Kenosha's Juneteenth Celebration

Governor Tony Evers touched on the importance of resiliency, unity, and tearing down barriers during his appearance at Kenosha’s Juneteenth Celebration this past Saturday.

“This is a moment to celebrate the resilience and strength of black Americans,” said Evers, “And this is also a moment that we have to promise to do more, do better – Because we have to create a state where everyone can achieve their dreams.” Evers addressed the full crowd of Juneteenth attendees in the afternoon amid beautiful sunny weather, lots of celebration, and a perfect lakeside breeze.

Evers also did not shy away from addressing the shortcomings of our state. “I don't have to tell you the inequities that come when we talk about education, access to healthcare, and the criminal justice system,” said Evers, “We know that racism is a public health issue, and a crisis. We know it has harmed generations of Wisconsinites and requires action.”

Cyndean Jennings, Education Chair for the Kensha NAACP, shared her feelings on Governer Evers speech.”It says a lot for him to have taken the time out of his schedule to come to the city of Kenosha, and acknowledge the efforts that the organizers have put in place today to honor Juneteenth,” said Jennings, “ I know that meant a lot to our community.” Jennings and organizers estimated that attendance for the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration was about three times greater than the previous years.

Evers also shared with the crowd his intention to run for reelection, which was met with much applause. “I know we can do the right things to make Wisconsin a better place to work, live, and raise a family – Which is why I am running for reelection,” said Evers.

Tim Mahone, who was involved heavily in the planning and execution of the Juneteenth Celebration, said, “We appreciate that our governor recognizes the importance of Juneteenth to the African American community.. Not only was his presence important, but also his comments about his support.”

Following Evers' speech, a youth talent show took place and then Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes closed out the night with some final comments. Governor Evers shared with the Kenosha News, “these celebrations bring so much to your community. Juneteenth is such an important date across the state of Wisconsin and our nation. People are here celebrating some really important things.”

“It’s a lot of positive energy,” said Evers, and event organizer Alvin Owens agreed. “I think it’s been outstanding,” said Owens, “I’m overwhelmed by how beautiful this day has been – The amount of people that showed up today, the love, the unity – Everybody is here today, and that was our goal.”

“It’s so good to see this event grow,” said Mahoney in closing, “More vendors, more attendees, more smiling faces – The fact that we can come together and socialize today is absolutely beautiful.”

For more information about Kenosha's Juneteenth event, head to juneteenthkenosha.my.canva.site. If you are interested in learning more about the Sisters Network of Southeast Wisconsin, an African American breast cancer support group and big supporter of Kenosha's Juneteenth Celebration, head to Sisters Network of Southeast Wisconsin on Facebook.

