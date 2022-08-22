Results of the Kenosha County Fair livestock shows: Cats, fishing, rabbits, horses and ponies

During the Kenosha County Fair week, which ran from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, people of all ages showed livestock at the many livestock shows. Here are the results from the cat, fishing, rabbit, horse and pony shows that took place throughout the week.

Cat Department Merit Awards:

Best short hair cat was awarded to Lukas Gritten.

Best long hair cat was awarded to Jillian Burdick.

Best kitten was awarded to Lukas Gritten.

Best cat was awarded to Lukas Gritten, and second best cat was awarded to Jillian Burdick.

Junior Department -- Rabbits:

Best of breed: Annastasia Schelle, Wooly Jersey; Alayna Bachand, Lionheads; Jillian Burdick, Havana; Jillian Burdick, Holland Lops; Teagan Andrews, Mini Lops; Aiden Billingsley, Mini Rex; Alayna Bachand, Mini Satin; Kyla McCollum, Netherland Dwarfs; Megan Greenhill, Rex; Aidan Billingsley, Rhinelander; Seth Scheel, Thrianta; Owen Niccolai, any other fancy breed; Benjamin Kunkel, Crème d'Argent; Ella Sager, Lops; and Benjamin Kunkel, any other commercial (not crossbred).

Best opposite in each breed: Makayla Ouwerkerk, Lionheads; Jillian Burdick, Havana; Jillian Burdick, Holland Lops; Owen Niccolai, Mini Lops; Owen Niccolai, Mini Rex; Carmela Iveck, Mini Satin; and Owen Niccolai, Thrianta.

Best of show was the Mini Lop owned by Teagan Andrews.

Best of opposite show was the Neatherland Dwarf owned by Kyla McCollum.

Best get of sire and best produce of dam were both awarded to Jillian Burdick.

The Rabbit showmanship awards were divided into a novice, beginning, junior and senior divisions.

In the novice division, Kyla McCollum took first place and Ashlynn Booth took second.

In the beginning division, Alayna Bachand took first place, Alexia Ames took second, Rachel Strong took third and Owen Niccolai took fourth.

In the junior division, Jillian Burdick took first place, Teagan Andrews took second, Carly Corelli took third and Ashton Scheele took fourth place.

In the senior division, Megan Greenhill took first place, Jaden Ouwerker took second, Elizabeth Jones took third and Ella Sager took fourth place.

The overall champion showman was Jillian Burdick.

Fishing Merit Awards:

David Ellis and Megan Greenhill earned merit awards for their casting contest projects.

Junior Department -- Horses and Ponies:

Grand champions of each division include: Ava Eibl, Western Showmanship at Halter; Rebecca Stalter, English Showmanship at Halter; Emily Szpylman, English Pleasure; Julianne Waters, Western Pleasure; and Rebecca Stalter, Western Horsemanship.

Grand champion reserves of each division include: Julianne Waters, Western Showmanship at Halter; Ava Eibl, English Showmanship at Halter; Ava Stich, English Pleasure; Rebecca Stalter, Western Pleasure; and Ava Eibl, Western Horsemanship.