Results of the Kenosha County Fair livestock shows: dairy and beef shows

During the Kenosha County Fair week, which ran from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, people of all ages showed livestock at the many livestock shows. Here are the results from the beef and dairy shows, which took place Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Junior Department -- Beef cattle:

Champion female heifer, by breed: Adam Crane, Hereford; all other breeds, Charlie Tenhagen

Champion Heifer: Charlie Tenhagen

Champion market beef, by breed: Will Herda, Angus; Molly Herda, Hereford; Chase Lois, Shorthorn; Caden Warren, Simmental; Ronan Bade, Crossbred-English; Hailey Harpster, Crossbred; Paige Sullivan, Dairy Beef Crossbred; Caria Luedtke, Dairy Steer; Nicholas Drissel, Any Other Breed; and Hailey Harpster, Maintainer.

Reserve champion market beef, by breed: Lukas Rossi, Angus; Aaron Crane, Hereford; Jacob Lois, Simmental; Griffin Gagliano, Crossbred-English; Jacob Lois, Crossbred; Will Herda, Dairy Beef Crossbred; Ryan Herda, All Other Breed; and Hunter Oberembt, Maintainer.

Grand champion overall was Hailey Harpster, and Grand Champion Reserve was Nicholas Drissel.

Following the show, there was a showmanship competition, which was divided into junior, intermediate and senior divisions.

In the junior division, Charlie Tenhagen placed first, Aaron Crane placed second, Caria Luedtke placed third and Lane Weis placed fourth.

In the intermediate division, Eleana Weithaus placed first, Adam Crane placed second, Dylan Oberembt placed third and Mary Gilmore placed fourth.

In the advanced division, Rebecca Springer placed first, Ronan Blade placed second, Ryan Herda placed third and Brenna Gagliano placed fourth.

Jacob Lois was declared the Champion Showman. The top showmen of champion Hereford were Aaron Crane of the junior division and Brenna Gagliano of the senior division.

Junior Department -- Dairy Cattle:

In the Holstein/Red-White breed, Jayce Glas claimed the title of grand champion. In the Brown Swiss breed, Mary Fillmore claimed the title of grand champion.

In the Junior Champion division, Jayce Glas was declared the grand champion of the Holstein/Red-White breed. Mary Fillmore was declared grand champion of the Brown Swiss breed.

Jayce Glas was awarded Supreme Champion Overall.

In the Club Herd division, the Bristol Strivers took first place, the Brighton Bombers Explorers took second and the Wheatland Willing Workers took third.

The dairy showmanship awards were broken up into beginning, junior, intermediate and senior divisions.

In the beginning division, Mary Fillmore placed first, Nathan Krucok placed second, Jayce Glas placed third and Addison Gijermo. In that same division, Mollie Meyer was declared to have the best fitted dairy animal in the beginning division.

In the junior division, Logan Nutting placed first, Carter Urchota placed second, Mary Gillmore placed third and Tessi Bruette placed fourth. Mary Gillmore was declared to have the best fitted dairy animal in the junior division.

In the intermediate division, Logan Nutting placed first, Cierra Perleburg placed second, Logan Kirchner placed third and Jillian Daniels placed fourth. Logan Kirchner was declared to have the best fitted dairy animal in the intermediate division.

In the senior division, Kole Daniels placed first, Ami Elfering placed second, Carly Lois placed third and Chloe Lois placed fourth. Carly Lois was declared to have the best fitted dairy animal in the senior division.

The champion showman was Aieah Daniels and the alumni showman was Phil Diedrich.