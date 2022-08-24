Results of the Kenosha County Fair livestock shows: poultry, sheep, goats and swine

During the Kenosha County Fair week, which ran from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, people of all ages showed livestock at the many livestock shows. Here are the results from the poultry, sheep, goats and swine shows that took place throughout the week.

Junior Department: Goats

The champions of breed in the senior dairy show were: Vanessa LaForge, Alpine; Ivy Whitrock, Lamancha; Jadyn Eisenbraun, Nigerian Dwarf; Jack Pauloni, Toggenburg; Avery Holt, Saanen; and Eleanor Holt, Sable.

Grand Champion Overall of the Senior Doe Show was Eleanor Holt, and Reserve Champion Overall of the Senior Doe Show was Ivy Whitrock.

The champions of breed in the junior dairy show were: Ella Sager, Alpine and Lamancha; Bryleigh Ellis, Nigerian Dwarf; Carly Corelli, Nubian; Avery Holt, Sable; and Scarlett Nelson, Recorded Grade.

Grand Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show was Ella Sager, and Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show was Bryleigh Ellis.

Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show was Ella Sager, and Reserve Champion of the Dairy Show was Eleanor Holt.

The Grand Champion Market class winner was Emily Maxon, and the Reserve Grand Champion Market class winner was Vanessa LaForge.

In the novice showmanship division, Scarlett Nelson was first place, Avalynn Elfering was second, Jack Pauloni was third and Carly Corelli was fourth place.

In the junior showmanship division, Eleanor Holt was first place, Owen Niccolai was second, and Tess Luedtke was third place.

In the intermediate showmanship division, Bryleigh Ellis was first place, Ryder Gorsline was second, Amelia Holt was third and Allie Hall was fourth place.

In the senior showmanship division, Jadyn Eisenbraun was first place, Ella Sager was second, Avery Holt was third and Vanessa LaForge was fourth place.

The overall champion showman was Jadyn Eisenbraun.

In the senior classes, the winner of senior get of sire was Ashley Elfering, the winner of junior get of sire was Jack Pauloni, the winner of produce of dam was Vanessa LaForge, the winner of dam and daughter was Amelia Holt and the winner of exhibitor's herd was Jadyn Eisenbraun.

Junior Department: Swine

Market Stock Champion, by breed: Molly Schwertfeger, Duroc; Abby Sweatman, Poland China; Lily Schultz, Spot; Brooke Mason, Hampshire; Jalyn Warren, Yorkshire; Beau Schwertfeger, Berkshire; Hailey Bies, all other breeds; and Caden Warren, crossbreeds.

Market Stock Champion Reserve, by breed: Beau Schwertfeger, Duroc; Brookelyn Elfering, Poland China; Aleah Daniels, Spot; Grant Sweatman, Hampshire; Jacob Daniels, Yorkshire; Amy Elfering, Berkshire; Abby Sweatman, all other breeds; and Aaron Denko, crossbred.

The overall market champion was Caden Warren, and the overall market champion reserve was Beau Schwertfeger.

In the beginning showmanship division, Logan nutting placed first, Carter Vrchota placed second and Charlie Ross placed third.

In the junior showmanship division, Elizabeth Hoffman placed first, Cambree Lois placed second and Charlie Tenhagen placed third.

In the intermediate showmanship division, Abigail Sweatman placed first, Jillian Daniels placed second and Haley Fell placed third.

In the senior showmanship division, Jayln Warren placed first, Molly Schwertfeger placed second and Caden Warren placed third,

The overall champion showman was Jayln Warren.

Junior department: Poultry

Ethan Point won grand champion turkey, and Allison Parr won reserve champion turkey.

Adeline Mickewicz won grand champion duck, and Austin Dawson won reserve champion duck.

Austin Dawson won both grand and reserve champion goose.

Katelyn Hannah won grand champion large fowl, and Evan Kerkman won reserve champion large fowl.

Ian Kerkman won grand champion Bantam chicken, and Araya Zaracke won reserve champion Bantam chicken.

Aiden Muse won first place novice poultry showmanship.

In the beginner showmanship division, Rachel strong won first place, Madelyn Hannah won second place, Lukas Fox won third place and Elizabeth Barton won fourth place.

In the intermediate showmanship division, Caleb Fleege won first place, Chloe Knaack won second place, Carly Corelli won third place and Chloe Fox won fourth place.

In the senior showmanship division, Evan Kerkman won first place, Emmalyn Hannah won second place, Ian Kerkman won third place and Austin Dawson won fourth place.

The premier exhibitor was Evan Kerkman.

Open Class Department: Sheep

Brooke Linneman was awarded champion ram and champion ewe in the open class department.

Junior Department: Sheep

Champion ram of each breed are a Hampshire shown by Brooke Linneman, and a Suffolk shown by Owen Glas.

Champion ewe of each breed include a Hampshire shown by Brooke Linneman and a Dorset shown by Natalie Konrad.

Brooke Linneman won champion ram overall, and Natalie Konrad won champion ewe overall.

Cierra Perleburg won champion pen of two market lambs, and Quin Graf won reserve champion pen of two market lambs.

Winners of the champion market lamb, by breed, were: Jillian Burdick, Shropshire; Alivia Monson, Hampshire; Reese Woolard, Suffolk; Quin Graf, natural colored; Jillian Burdick, Dorset Advantage; Cierra Perleburg, Southdown; and Carolann Bradley, crossbred.

Winners of the reserve champion market lamb, by breed, were: Mattaline Konrad, Shropshire; Carolann Bradley, Suffolk; and Brooke Linneman, Dorset Advantage and crossbred.

Jillian Burdick was awarded grand champion market lamb, and Alivia Monson was awarded grand champion reserve market lamb.

In the junior showmanship division, Natalie Konrad placed first, Reese Woolard places second, Bennett Graf placed third and Mattaline Konrad placed fourth.

In the intermediate showmanship division, Cierra Perleburg placed first, Alivia Monson placed second and Jillian Burdick placed third.

In the senior showmanship division, Carolann Bradley placed first, Quin Graf placed second and Cecelia Bradley placed third.

Cierra Perleburg won champion showman.