Retired EMT reflects on changes to Fire Station #4

Before Jeff Barber was born, Kenosha Fire Station No. 4, located at 4810 60th St., was being built across the street from his family's new home. As a child, he could not be kept away from the station.

"I was like a mascot there," Barber said. "I hung around the firemen. They'd come back from come back from the fires and I'd help them unload and reload hoses in the back of the engines, I helped clean up their gear (and) I would give tours (of the station)."

The station even gave him a patch that his mother sewed on to a light blue shirt of his that resembled the firefighter's uniform at the time.

"If I wasn't in school or doing some other activity, I was hanging out there," Barber said. "When things were slow and they didn't have duties, we played football, weed play basketball or we have we have what we called water fights (in which) we would literally throw throw buckets of water and sponges at each other."

Barber, who received the nickname "Lt. Flaps" based on the Beetle Bailey character, continued to surround himself with first responders in a professional setting after deciding to become an EMT as an adult. He worked as an EMT with Silver Lake Rescue, and later worked with other private EMT services for a total of 20 years in the profession before retiring in the 2000s. During that time he met his wife, Patty Laverty, who was also an EMT.

In recent years, Kenosha Fire Station No. 4 went through major changes. The old building was torn down and a new one was reconstructed to accommodate the needs of the crew and address longstanding structural issues the former building faced. Although he understood the structural reasons why the station was torn down and rebuilt, Barber was still sad to see his childhood fire station destructed.

"I understand that it was old, and there was asbestos and all that and it needed to come down, but it was sad," Barber said. "It was sad to watch it come down."

After visiting the new station, though, Barber thought it was quite impressive.

"It's very impressive," Barber said. "Just the way the bay doors open, instead of an overhead door that raises up like a garage door, they open side to side. It opened in like a split second, instead of taking 10 seconds to open up, so it's just it was very, very impressive."