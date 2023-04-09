St. Mark All Class Reunion

St. Mark School Alums from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. An All Class Reunion will take place on Saturday June 10, 2023.

For details and registration information see the Facebook page of Kenosha- St Mark School Alumni, or contact Kerry Connelly at connellysgk@gmail.com or Kimberly Young at kmyoung50@comcast.net.

St. Joseph Class of ’63

The St. Joseph High School 1963 graduates’ 60th year class reunion will be held at Casa Capri in Kenosha, on Aug. 12, 2023, starting at 5 p.m.

Those interested on attending are asked to contact: Katie Wojtak, 6906 Fifth Ave., Kenosha, WI. 53143; email khwojtak@icloud.com; or phone 262-658-2769.