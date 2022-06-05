Reunion planned for all 1970 grads

Jeff Schenning, a 1970 Bradford High School graduate, is organizing a reunion for all 1970 high school graduates, from his alma mater plus Tremper High School and St. Joseph High School.

The reunion starts at noon on July 23 at the Kenosha Yacht Club.

The Chevelles, a longtime local band that specializes in ‘60s music, will be performing.

The event doubles as a food drive. Participants are asked to bring easy-to-open canned food items to be donated to local food pantries, Schenning said.

Food served at the reunion will include hot dogs and brats, vegetables and fruit, chips and desserts. The cost — $19.70 per person (until June 15) and $25 per person after that date — includes the food plus one beverage (a beer or a soda).

To attend, send a checks to: Sue or Jeff Schenning, 6336 58th Ave., Kenosha, Wis., 53142.

