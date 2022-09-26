Reunions listing for 2022 (copy)

Bradford Class of 1982
The Bradford High School Class of 1982 will host its 40th reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Fireside Restuarant, 2801 30th Avenue. Cost is $25 per person, payment with Venmo; RSVP by Sept. 17, to Kenoshabradford822yahoo.com. Contacts are Bill Garbers, Dawn Christensen and Annette Sturino Donegon. Come celebrate the 80s super casual style to catch up with friends and classmates. There will be pizza and a cash bar. Hoping everyone can find their best 80s T-shirt or attire. Share the date with other classmates who may not be on Facebook. Stay connected: https://www.facebook.com/BradfordClassOf1982.
Westosha Central Class of 1972
Westosha Central High School Class of 1972 50th class reunion is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brat Stop. For more information, contact Susan Krieger Cesnovar at sucesno@gmail.com.
St. George School
There will be an all-grades reunion of St. George School dubbed George’s Bash on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 4 p.m. at 3824 Sherman Road in Slinger.
The event will feature fun, music, German beer and food, plus a bonfire with memories. RSVP to Dr. Tim Doemagen at 520-704-3822.
Do you have a reunion coming up? Let us know about it and we’ll get out the word. Send the information to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.