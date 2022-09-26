Reunions listing for 2022 (copy)

Bradford Class of 1982

The Bradford High School Class of 1982 will host its 40th reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Fireside Restuarant, 2801 30th Avenue. Cost is $25 per person, payment with Venmo; RSVP by Sept. 17, to Kenoshabradford822yahoo.com. Contacts are Bill Garbers, Dawn Christensen and Annette Sturino Donegon. Come celebrate the 80s super casual style to catch up with friends and classmates. There will be pizza and a cash bar. Hoping everyone can find their best 80s T-shirt or attire. Share the date with other classmates who may not be on Facebook. Stay connected: https://www.facebook.com/BradfordClassOf1982.