Reunions listing for 2022

Tremper Class of 1972

The Tremper Class of 1972 is taking registrations for its 50th class reunion being held on Aug. 20 at the Kenosha Country Club. The deadline to register is July 20.

If you would like reunion information and a registration form emailed to you, email peady@wi.rr.com. Like on Facebook at Tremper 1972 Class for other updates.

St. Joseph Class of 1962

The St. Joseph Class of 19862 will meet at Casa Capri at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. The cost for the gathering is $15 per person for pizza, salad, coffee and soda (cash bar). Contact Tom Oldani at oldanithomas@gmail.com, phone 262-914-1425.

Bradford Class of 1956

The reunion has been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19. Contact the Reunion Committee with any questions. Contact: Marge Huck Hall or Dennis Filippelli. The class website is www.classcreator.com/Kenosha-WI-Bradford-1956/class_index.cfm.

Bradford/Tremper Class of 1967

The 55th Reunion Party of the Bradford High School and Tremper High School classes of 1967 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Kenosha Moose Club Outdoor Pavilion, 3003 30th Ave. It will be held from 5 to 9 p.m.

Picnic tables will be available and bring a lawn chair. Pizza/appetizers will be provided, and there will be cash bar.

There is no charge for the event. Entertainment will be provided by class alumni who still perform in bands.

More information can be found on the KenoshaBradfordTremper Facebook page.. For further info contact the following by email: Bradford to njeffson@wi.rr.com; and Tremper to dvena@wi.rr.com.

All Lancer Reunion

All alumni of St. Joseph Catholic Academy are invited to an all alumni Lance Reunion Night on Friday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. before the St. Joseph Catholic Academy football game. Alums will get free food and admission to the game. There will also be raffles, spiritwear and more. An alumni gathering is also being planned after the game at a location TBD.

St. Joseph Class of 1961

The St. Joseph Class of 1961 will mark their 61st reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10, at CAsa Capri, starting at 5 p.m. The cost is $25 per person for unlimit3d pizza, salad, dessert, coffee and soda (cash bar).

Contact Nora Brandt/Barb Williams at b.f.williams@gmail.com, phone 262-694-7528.

St. Joseph Class of 1967

The St. Joseph Class of 1967 will celebrate its 55 reunion at The Fireside, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be pizza and appetizers (cash bar).

For more information, contact Tom Hansen at tharryhanse@hotmail.com, phone 262-657-7018.

St. Joseph Class of 1972

The St. Joseph High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th class reunion on Sept. 10.

To RSVP for the vent, contact/text Gina Madrigrano Friebus at 262-515-7641 by July 1.

Bradford Class of 1951

The 71st anniversary reunion of Kenosha’s Mary D. Bradford Class of 1951 will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Birchwood Grill at noon.

Organizers ask that those planning to attend should send in their reservation. It will be dutch treat and those attending can order from the menu or choose the buffet. You are also encouraged to get the word out to others you know who might want to attend.

A fee of $5 per person will be charged to cover expenses, including a cake for dessert and mailings. Those unable to attend can still write a note for the reunion poster board for everyone to see. Those willing to work on the class reunion committee can contact Larry Boyd, Char Harp or Rosemary Hunkeler.

The reservation deadline is Aug. 31; mail your reservation, along with a check payable to Larry Boyd at 7716 33rd Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142.

ZBT Class of 1972

The Zion-Benton Township Class of 1972 will hold its 50th class reunion on Sept. 16-17. If you would like reunion information, contact Fran Lawler McCormick at mccormfr@aol.com or join the Facebook page ZBTHS Class of 1972. RSVP by Aug. 27.

Bradford Class of 1957

The Bradford High School Class of 1957’s 65th reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Stella’s Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road, starting at 5 p.m. with appetizers, a cash bar and great conversations.

Reunion details were mailed to classmates in early March. The cost is $25 per person. The reservation deadline is Aug. 15. Contact Jim Riese, 262-694-7725, email sandyriese@gmail.com.

Bradford Class of 1972

The Bradford High School Class of 1972 50th reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Kenosha Country Club. The Reunion Committee is still actively seeking phone numbers or email addresses for many classmates. If you can assist, contact the Reunion Committee at: marydbradford1972@gmail.com; or visit the Class Facebook Group at Mary D. Bradford 1972, www.facebook.com/groups/marydbradford1972.

Westosha Central Class of 1972

Westosha Central High School Class of 1972 50th class reunion is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brat Stop. For more information, contact Susan Krieger Cesnovar at sucesno@gmail.com.

St. George School

There will be an all-grades reunion of St. George School dubbed George’s Bash on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 4 p.m. at 3824 Sherman Road in Slinger.

The event will feature fun, music, German beer and food, plus a bonfire with memories. RSVP to Dr. Tim Doemagen at 520-704-3822.