Reunions listing for 2022

Tremper Class of 1972

“Tremper Class of 1972 is taking registrations for its 50th class reunion being held on Aug. 20, 2022 at the Kenosha Country Club. The deadline to register is July 20.

If you would like reunion information and a registration form emailed to you, email peady@wi.rr.com. Like on Facebook at Tremper 1972 Class for other updates.

Westosha Central Class of 1972Westosha Central High School Class of 1972 50th class reunion is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brat Stop. For more information, contact Susan Krieger Cesnovar at sucesno@gmail.com.

Bradford/Tremper Class of 1967

The 55th Reunion Party of the Bradford High School and Tremper High School classes of 1967 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Kenosha Moose Club Outdoor Pavilion, 3003 30th Ave. It will be held from 5 to 9 p.m.

Picnic tables will be available and bring a lawn chair. Pizza/appetizers will be provided, and there will be cash bar.

There is no charge for the event. Entertainment will be provided by class alumni who still perform in bands.

More information can be found on the KenoshaBradfordTremper Facebook page.. For further info contact the following by email: Bradford to njeffson@wi.rr.com; and Tremper to dvena@wi.rr.com.

Bradford Class of 1951

The 71st anniversary reunion of Kenosha’s Mary D. Bradford Class of 1951 will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Birchwood Grill at noon.

Organizers ask that those planning to attend should send in their reservation. It will be dutch treat and those atending can order from the menu or choose the buffet. You are also encouraged to get the word out to others you know who might want to attend.

A fee of $5 per person will be charged to cover expenses, including a cake for dessert and mailings. Those unable to attend can still write a note for the reunion poster board for everyone to see. Those willing to work on the class reunion committee can contact Larry Boyd, Char Harp or Rosemary Hunkeler.

Respond to sign up for the event to Larry Boyd at 7716 33rd Ave., by Aug. 31.

Do you have a reunion coming up? Let us know about it and we’ll get out the word. Send the information to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0