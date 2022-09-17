Reunions listing for 2022

ZBT Class of 1972

The Zion-Benton Township Class of 1972 will hold its 50th class reunion on Sept. 16-17. If you would like reunion information, contact Fran Lawler McCormick at mccormfr@aol.com or join the Facebook page ZBTHS Class of 1972. RSVP by Aug. 27.

Bradford Class of 1957

The Bradford High School Class of 1957’s 65th reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Stella’s Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road, starting at 5 p.m. with appetizers, a cash bar and great conversations.

Reunion details were mailed to classmates in early March. The cost is $25 per person. The reservation deadline is Aug. 15. Contact Jim Riese, 262-694-7725, email sandyriese@gmail.com.

Bradford Class of 1972

The Bradford High School Class of 1972 50th reunion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Kenosha Country Club. The Reunion Committee is still actively seeking phone numbers or email addresses for many classmates. If you can assist, contact the Reunion Committee at: marydbradford1972@gmail.com; or visit the Class Facebook Group at Mary D. Bradford 1972, www.facebook.com/groups/marydbradford1972.

Bradford Class of 1982

The Bradford High School Class of 1982 will host its 40th reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Fireside Restuarant, 2801 30th Avenue. Cost is $25 per person, payment with Venmo; RSVP by Sept. 17, to Kenoshabradford822yahoo.com. Contacts are Bill Garbers, Dawn Christensen and Annette Sturino Donegon. Come celebrate the 80s super casual style to catch up with friends and classmates. There will be pizza and a cash bar. Hoping everyone can find their best 80s T-shirt or attire. Share the date with other classmates who may not be on Facebook. Stay connected: https://www.facebook.com/BradfordClassOf1982.

Westosha Central Class of 1972

Westosha Central High School Class of 1972 50th class reunion is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brat Stop. For more information, contact Susan Krieger Cesnovar at sucesno@gmail.com.

St. George School

There will be an all-grades reunion of St. George School dubbed George’s Bash on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 4 p.m. at 3824 Sherman Road in Slinger.

The event will feature fun, music, German beer and food, plus a bonfire with memories. RSVP to Dr. Tim Doemagen at 520-704-3822.