Ribbon-cutting held for Community State Bank

Community State Bank along with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for the bank’s Kenosha location, 8304 75th St.

The office officially opened on June 2, last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An official ceremony could not be held at that time.

“It’s been an incredible year for our Kenosha office,” said CSB President and CEO Scott Huedepohl. “Opening a new office, in a new market, in the middle of a health and safety scare like COVID, probably isn’t how you would draw it up.”

Market President, Robert Pieroni; assistant VP for Cash Management, Laura Burnett-Shoemaker; Retail Manager, Mandi Maas; and Universal Banker & Mortgage Specialist, Kevin Jorgensen, lead CSB’s efforts in the Kenosha market.

“Kenosha is such a wonderful community, and everyone has been very welcoming,” said Pieroni. “I think everyone has been excited that a local community bank has returned to a market that was really missing it.” Pieroni continued, “We’re glad to be able to provide the personalized experience that comes with our style of community banking.”

For more information about the CSB team and its Kenosha location, visit CSB.bank/kenosha-wi.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.