Rich Bisaccia’s recipe for fixing Packers’ special teams: ‘It’s tough love at first, but it’s true love’

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ rookie class most definitely did not get the full Rich Bisaccia Experience during the team’s post-draft, welcome-to-the-NFL minicamp earlier this month.

Oh, the Packers fiery new special teams coordinator, doing his first on-field coaching since head coach Matt LaFleur tasked him during the offseason with fixing the team’s downtrodden units, showed little glimpses of what LaFleur likes to call Bisaccia’s “love ‘em tough” coaching style.

But other than a tennis ball drill that hadn’t been seen before in these parts, and the occasional stern admonishment to a youngster making a repeat mistake, Bisaccia wasn’t noticeably different with any of his new rookies than previous coordinators had been with theirs.

Then came Tuesday’s first open-to-the-media organized team activity practice.

“Rich definitely has his own style,” LaFleur told reporters during a pre-practice Q&A session — echoing his warning to “buckle up, baby” when asked about Bisaccia earlier in the offseason. “I think you guys will see that today and feel him out there.”

It was really Bisaccia’s players that felt him a short time later, during a special teams-only period to open practice inside the Don Hutson Center.

First, rookie long-snapper Jack Coco airmailed a snap over the head of punter Pat O’Donnell and found himself on the business end of Bisaccia’s ire. Then, when the punt team broke the huddle, Bisaccia got after them again. When they didn’t do it right a second time, Bisaccia went ballistic, telling them to do it yet again.

“When they get on the field, they’ve got a jersey number on. They’re accountable to the guy next to them, they’re accountable to their job,” Bisaccia had replied last week when asked a question about getting players to buy into playing special teams when oftentimes players see it as a punishment or beneath them.

“You guys have this perception about it’s a thankless job or some guys don’t want to do it. We kind of forget that this is how they make a living. We’re going to try to put them in a position where they can keep playing football to earn what they’re trying to earn to help us win games. We’ve approached special teams in the time that we’ve done it as an avenue for you to become a professional football player.

“Really the only ‘I’ we want to hear right now is, ‘What I can do to help us win?’ That’s what we’re trying to do with all our players.”

In fairness to the 62-year-old Bisaccia, he didn’t spent the entire 90-minute practice ranting or accosting his players. He took a decidedly more upbeat, positive tack when merited, too, which might explain why there were plenty of players after practice willing to say that they liked Bisaccia’s style.

“It’s been awesome. He definitely brings the juice every day, very energetic,” tight end Tyler Davis said. “(He’s a) guy that you really want to play for, a guy that you want to go out there each and every day and give everything that you have for him.

“It’s tough love at first, but it’s true love. He truly wants us to be great. He sees the greatness in us every day, and every day you want to live up to the standard that he has for you, because his standard is even higher than our standards for ourselves.

“I think it’s pretty special when you have a coach like that, that wants to push you so hard to limits that you didn’t think you could reach yourself. Being able to have somebody like that has been awesome so far.”

What hasn’t been awesome, of course, is the Packers’ history on special teams over the past two decades.

Last season, the Packers finished dead last in the 32-team league in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, for the third time in eight years. Then, LaFleur watched as the special-teams units played an ignominious starring role in the team’s NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, getting a field goal attempt and a punt blocked in a 13-10 loss on Jan. 22.

It’ll be up to Bisaccia to change that, and the process began in earnest this week.

“In our one-play mentality, you can look around (on special teams) and there’s a lot of plays that devastate your game,” Bisaccia said. “And there’s a lot of plays that propel your offense or your defense in a game. I think once we can all understand the one-play mentality, what we’re trying to get across to them, how they can affect the game positively and negatively, I think maybe we’ll start to accomplish something here.”

Extra points

The Packers announced the times and dates for their three preseason games after only the matchups were initially made public when the schedule was released. The Packers will kick off preseason play on Friday, Aug. 12 at the San Francisco 49ers; play host to the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 19 in the team’s lone preseason home game; and close out the exhibition schedule at the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Aug. 25. … The team also officially announced its joint practices with the Saints leading up to their game. … The Packers claimed defensive tackle Chris Slayton off waivers from the 49ers, according to the league’s official transaction wire. The 25-year-old Slayton was a seventh-round pick by the New York Giants in 2019 and has not yet played an NFL regular-season game. … Ex-Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday after the Packers didn’t re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent. Lancaster, who made the team as an undrafted free agent from Northwestern in 2018, played in 64 games with 25 starts (including five playoff games and four postseason starts) in four seasons with the Packers and drew praise from defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery last week. “He’s not here anymore, but Lancaster was (an) undrafted rookie free agent (who) did everything we asked him to do fundamentally,” Montgomery said. “And then, when someone got hurt, he stepped in and filled the void. And he didn’t miss a beat.”

