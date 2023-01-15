Richard and Barbara Flocker of Kenosha mark their 50th wedding anniversary

Richard E. Flocker Jr. and Barbara V. Flocker of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 14, with a celebration at The Stella Hotel and Ballroom. They also plan a 10-day vacation to Costa Rica to celebrate.

Richard Flocker met Barbara Wriedt while they were attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. They were college sweethearts and have been inseparable ever since.

They were married at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Oshkosh on Jan. 13, 1973.

Rich has lived in Kenosha his entire life. Barbara has been a Kenosha resident since they were married.

They have three children: Jodi (John) Gray, of Stoughton; Richard (Leslie) Flocker III, of New London; and Nicholas Flocker, of Kenosha. They have three grandchildren.

Richard worked for two companies as company controller for 20 years. He then opened his own accounting and tax practice in which he is still active along with his son, Nick.

After volunteering in her kids’ schools for many years, Barb then worked for Kenosha Unified School District as an Educational Assistant in the Math and Science Department for 20 years, retiring in 2012.

They enjoy bowling, golf, playing cards and board games, going to the theater, shows and concerts, relaxing in their backyard fountain and garden area, and watching all of the Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies. Most of all, they cherish the time spent with their children, grandchildren — Jessica Flocker, Jake Flocker and Bryce Gray — and with friends.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Be best friends, have a great sense of humor, and treat your spouse with love and respect. Remember, it is not just what you say, sometimes it is also what you don’t say. Falling in love is easy but staying in love is very special.