Richard and Suzette Jones mark their 70th wedding aniversary

Richard (Dick) Jones and Suzette (Morris) Jones recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in Mesa, Ariz., with family and friends.

They married on Oct. 4, 1952, in Salem, at the Salem Methodist Church just prior to Dick reporting for service in the U.S. Army.

After serving his country during the Korean War, he and Susie began their career as dairy farmers in the Twin Lakes area. They retired in 1981.

In retirement, they split their time between homes in Mesa, Ariz., and Twin Lakes. In 2013 they made a permanent move to Mesa to be close to their daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Gary Wyer.