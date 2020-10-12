Rise in COVID leads to plasma shortage

"(Once you've recovered), you have antibodies now that help fight off COVID-19, just because your body is used to it and knows what to look out for," Warren said. "The idea is, that these recovered patients who have these antibodies come in and donate their plasma, which have those antibodies.

"They're then given to hospital patients. Usually more of the severe cases are in the hospital. They transfer the antibodies to them and helps them fight off the virus."

A medical clearance is necessary, Warren said, and the staff at Versiti can assist with that procedure. Once a person donates the plasma for the first time, they must wait 14 days, but then are eligible to donate once a week for 12 straight weeks.

That timeline is vastly different than a normal donation, which is allowed once every eight weeks.

Drop in blood drives still being felt

One significant impact of the pandemic since it began in March, Warren said, has been a decrease in school- and community-related blood drives.

Those events always have helped fill a need for a blood supply, and while there has been a slight return to those recently, the frequency of local drives hasn't yet returned to anything close to what it was pre-pandemic.