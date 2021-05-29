Rita E. Marchesini

A lifelong member of Mt. Carmel Church, Rita was a strong woman who loved beyond measure, forgave, and persevered. She had a heart of gold. She was the glue that held our family together. She was proud of her Catholic Faith and her Italian heritage. She loved listening to Italian songs. Italian food was her absolute favorite. She opened her house to everyone. Coffee was always brewing, and food was plentiful. She enjoyed the summers in Kenosha spending time with her grandchildren, going to the church festivals, driving by Lake Michigan, and eating at her favorite restaurants.