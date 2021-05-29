Rita E. Marchesini
May 27, 1928 - May 22, 2021
Rita E. Marchesini, age 92 passed away on Saturday May 22, 2021 at Duke Hospital, Durham, NC.
Rita was born in Kenosha on May 27, 1928 a daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmela (nee: Greco) Vite.
On May 13, 1950, at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to John Marchesini. Sadly, he preceded her in death on April 15, 1985.
For many years Rita served as the "lunch lady" at Grant School and then Mt. Carmel School. She was also employed with Farfalina Drive-In on 22nd Ave.
Rita lived with her Daughter Johnette and Son-in-law Jess for over 17 years, most recently in Holly Springs NC.
A lifelong member of Mt. Carmel Church, Rita was a strong woman who loved beyond measure, forgave, and persevered. She had a heart of gold. She was the glue that held our family together. She was proud of her Catholic Faith and her Italian heritage. She loved listening to Italian songs. Italian food was her absolute favorite. She opened her house to everyone. Coffee was always brewing, and food was plentiful. She enjoyed the summers in Kenosha spending time with her grandchildren, going to the church festivals, driving by Lake Michigan, and eating at her favorite restaurants.
My Dear Mother "We loved you every day and now we will miss you every day".
Rita is survived by her five children: Lynnann (Kevin) Kortright, Kathleen (Joseph) Romanak, Pamela (Giuseppe) Montemurro, Dino (Janice) Marchesini, and Johnette (Jess) Feekes; her two nephews and niece that she loved as her own children: Carmen (Cindy) Vite, Eugene (Chong) Vite, Margaret (Ron) Ade, her former son in law Dennis Vanderhoof; ten grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren.
Along with her Parents and husband John, Rita was preceded in death by her brothers: Edward, Mario “Joseph”, Michael A., Louis "Springy" Vite; and Sister Mary Julianna; her Grandson Steven Kortright; and her niece Anne Puder.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th St. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Rita will take place on Thursday, June 3 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated by the family.
