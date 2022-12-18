Riverview School Board considering possible referendum for looming capital projects, budget deficit

SILVER LAKE -- The Riverview School Board is considering whether to seek a referendum in the April election to address looming capital projects in the district, as well as a possible budget deficit in 2023-24.

The district is facing a number of maintenance and infrastructure needs, district officials said, which will have to be addressed over the next few years. They include improvements for the phone system, clock system, roofing, parking lots, plumbing/lab work, program and curriculum needs and technology infrastructure nearing the end of its useful life.

In addition to the operational needs of the school, the district is looking at an estimated $600,000 preliminary budget deficit in the 2023-24 budget.

"Knowing that we're facing that (budget) deficit going forward, and not knowing what's going to happen from a state level with state aid and with any of those types of things, we're taking a look at any and all options," Riverview District Administrator Jon Schleusner said. "If we go to referendum in April, and if we didn't pass it, we'd have to take a look at doing some further tightening in terms of our finances and what we're doing."

Baird consultant Jordan Masnica met with the Riverview School Board on Dec. 12, answering questions about referendums.

There was no exact cost or number put to a possible referendum, but board members were predicting it would be on the high side based on cost estimates for the needs in the district.

"The seven items here, just roughly up of what you're talking about, is $725,000. That's not talking about a (budget) deficit," said Board Member Cheryl Masnova. "If we only put in ($800,000 or $900,000), that only leaves $100,000 for the deficit."

Staff reductions?

As board members mulled over ways to tighten the budget with staff reductions, Riverview Principal Andrea Zackery said the school is already operating with a small staff, although there is one grade that could possibly stand a reduction in staff.

"I need everybody to understand if you're going to cut down staff, then we're also going to have to understand what that's going to cost. We are going to have 26 to 27 kids to a class, which I understand is not high in other places," Zackery said. She said any cut might likely affect students achievement. "So please understand that it's going to come with a cost that's dear to my heart. I do get a little upset when we start talking about this. We run on a skeleton crew and are doing a darn good job at it."

Board Member Joe Hurst said the school should not cut staff if the need for revenue will arise in the next few years, as is the case with other districts around the state.

"We're talking about people being the highest expense but, at the same time, it doesn't make any sense to me to eliminate some of these positions to save ourselves money if, by the time three years comes around, we're having to go back for another referendum again," Hurst said. "If we're going to have to ask for the money you get in three years regardless, I don't see the point in eliminating positions that are beneficial from an education standpoint. Just ask for more money. We're not saving ourselves anything to eliminate positions. We should be asking for more money."

Masnica said districts with non-recurring referendums often present new referendums every few years, but they are usually for operational needs.

"For non-recurring referendums, you have a sunset on it. It seems easier for the community to understand that. The question of how do these districts go over two, three years? They get on a cycle like this," Masnica said. "There are a decent amount of districts that, if you do a three-year recurring or non-recurring referendum, every three years the community knows they're going to come back to renew. So yeah, there are some districts that every three years that come back, so they do a smaller amount. Now in three years, they're gonna go back so most of them are for truly operational needs."

Last referendum 2001

The district has not gone to referendum in over 20 years, the last for a recurring referendum in 2001 for a total of $250,000 per year.

The deadline for a filing officer to receive referendum questions or petitions for referendum intended for the spring election ballot in Jan. 24.

"We're at the point where we don't have a choice but to decide to go to a referendum," said Board Member Mike Gentile. "The questions become, is it a three-year referendum with a sunset? What's the dollar amount? Obviously, looking at that is pretty grim, but we also know it's not updated with property increases or changes that may happen within the budget, including staffing changes and things like that."

