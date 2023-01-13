Riverview school board unanimously approves nonrecurring operational referendum

After lengthy discussion, the Riverview School Board of Education unanimously approved a three-year non-recurring operational referendum for $800,000 per year.

The referendum comes as the district faces maintenance needs and financial constraint.

"We've done our very best to operate within the revenue cap and to operate within our means, while still providing high quality instruction and teaching and programming for our community, family and students," said Riverview District Administrator Jon Schleusner. "With the inflation that has occurred over the last year, and with the ESSER funds that are reaching their sunset, we're at a point where we've had some significant deficit and some real fiscal needs."

Schleusner said the district also has a number of deferred maintenance projects that need to be addressed.

"We've got some roofing and technology things in particular that have to be addressed," he said.

The last time the district went to referendum was in 2001. That referendum was not passed.

The district will be scheduling information meetings in the weeks leading up to the April election to give the surrounding community a snapshot of what the district faces financially.

"We'll have the opportunity to share where we're at and what we're looking at going forward," Schleusner said.