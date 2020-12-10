 Skip to main content
Roach 65th anniversary
Roach 65th anniversary

Eugene and Julaine Roach of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 17. Due to the COVID-19 virus, they plan to celebrate at a later date.

Eugene Weiss met Julaine Weiss on a blind date set up by friends at a bowling alley. They lived in Kenosha for 30 years; they retired in Mauston, Wis., and came back home to Kenosha in 2017.

They have four children: Barb (Dan) Brown of Kenosha; Kathy Wilson of Kenosha; Dawn (Brian) Muhlenbeck, of Kenosha; and Kevin (Sue) Roach, of Kenosha. They have 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Eugene worked at OMC Johnson Outboard, retiring in 1988. Julaine worked as an LPN, then gave it up to be a stay at home mother, then retired from Sears.

Eugene is a Korean conflict veteran of the U.S. Army. Both were very active with their church, their community and families.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Having a strong faith, laughter, patience and telling each other "I Love You" daily.

