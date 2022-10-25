Road closures coming to Kenosha County Wednesday, Thursday

Two stretches of roads in Kenosha County are set to close Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday's culvert crossing work on Highway Q (104th Street) will close the road between Highway U (136th Avenue) and just east of Highway MB (152nd Avenue) starting at 7 a.m.
The closure is expected to last approximately one day. Drivers are encouraged to take a detour around the closure via highways U, CJ (Horton Road) and MB.
"The work being done is to create access to a development along highways Q and U," said Kenosha County Highways Director Clement Abongwa. "Closing the road will make it easier to get the work done."
The work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
Thursday's planned closure is the stretch of Highway L between Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks east of Highway EA (72nd Avenue).
People are also reading…
The construction will be to add in two roads and a turn lane in a private development.
"It's not practical to keep it open during construction," Abongwa said. "We are making sure whatever is done on county roads are up to county specifications."
A posted detour will route drivers around the area via highways EA, E (12th Street) and 31.
The contractor's schedule indicates the roadway will reopen by Thanksgiving.
The work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.