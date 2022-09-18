Robert and Pauline D'Amore to mark 60th wedding anniversary

Robert and Pauline D’Amore of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary this week.

Robert D’Amore and Pauline Manifold were introduced by mutual friends in Ladysmith, Wis., in 1962. They were married on Sept. 23, 1962, at the First United Methodist Church. They have lived in Kenosha for 60 years.

They have three children: Denise Oberst (Gary), Robert D’Amore (Mary), and Debra Topel (Blake). They have five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Robert worked at AMC/Chrysler, retiring in 1989. Pauline worked at Shopko Optical, retiring in 2010.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Love of family and faith in each other.