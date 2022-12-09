 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert James Lundgren

  • 0
Robert James Lundgren

Robert James Lundgren, 32, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of manufacture/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams or 5-20 plants), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotic, possession of improvised explosives, bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert