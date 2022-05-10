Robinson will likely miss World Cup

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson will likely miss the World Cup for the United States after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left leg during an MLS game.

The team announced that Robinson was to undergo surgery Monday after an MRI confirmed the worst-case scenario.

“I can’t find the words to describe all the emotions I’m feeling today,” Robinson wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of himself that appeared to be after the operation. “Day one of the comeback starts today! I’ll be back…BELIEVE THAT.”

Robinson was injured on a noncontact play in the first half of Saturday’s 4-1 win over Chicago Fire. The 25-year-old central defender was carried off the field on a stretcher. He faces a lengthy recovery and rehab period that probably will cost him a roster spot at the World Cup.

“We are devastated for Miles,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “He had established himself as a top performer throughout last year and World Cup qualifying. We will be thinking of him and wishing him a successful recovery process.”

The Americans open the tournament in Qatar on Nov. 21 against Ukraine, Scotland or Wales. Robinson started 11 of 14 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. team.

“Just heartbreaking,” Atlanta defender Brooks Lennon said. “I think we were all kind of stunned. We’re praying for him. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Football

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said Tuesday.

When that actually happens is unclear, because Brady recently changed his mind about retiring and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a corporate investor call on Tuesday.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said.

Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN. It replaced Buck with Burkhardt.

