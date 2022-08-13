Romanian teen swimmer Popovici breaks 2009 mark in 100 free

Seventeen-year-old David Popovici of Romania became the youngest swimmer to break the world swimming record in the men's 100-meter freestyle Saturday, beating the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool.

Popovici touched in 46.86 seconds at the European championships to top the time of 46.91 set by Brazil's César Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which also were held at Rome's historic Foro Italico.

Cielo established his record on July 30, 2009, at the last major international meet to allow rubberized suits. It stood longer than any record in the event's history, going back to 1905.

Now, it belongs to one of the sport's budding stars.

"There was no rush and I had to be extremely patient about the world record," Popovici said. "It has hurt but it's always worth it and I feel fine right now. It felt great and it's very special to break this record which was set here in 2009 by César Cielo."

Cielo still holds the record in the 50 free, which is among eight men's long-course standards that remain from the rubber-suit era. Five of those were set at those supercharged 2009 worlds.

Popovici went out in 22.74 and set the record by going 24.12 on the return lap to easily beat Hungarian butterfly specialist Kristóf Milák by 0.61. Italy's Alessandro Miressi claimed the bronze in 47.63.

"This was a brilliant race, a joy to swim next to David," Milák said. "David is a fantastic swimmer, I think the same crazy genius of the freestyle that I am in the butterfly. It's great that his name will hit the headlines for long, long years."

Popovici's emergence sets up a potentially huge showdown at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where American star Caeleb Dressel — winner of five gold medals at last summer's Tokyo Games — will come in as the reigning gold medalist in the 100 free.

Popovic had his coming-out at this year's worlds in Budapest, sweeping golds in the 100 and 200 free. He didn't get a chance to swim the 100 against Dressel, who dropped out of the event for health reasons before the final.

Milák, world record-holder in the 200 fly, hopes to also be part of the freestyle mix in Paris.

"My goal is very clear," the Hungarian said. "I just want to reach a level in this event to arrive to Paris 2024 with the capability of swimming a time somewhere very close to 47 seconds."

College basketball

The NCAA announced that the NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024.

The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938, with the 2020 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 event held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The NIT board also selected former coaches Rick Byrd, Bob McKillop and Gary Waters to join the NIT committee.

• John Calipari's push for upgraded practice facilities for his Kentucky basketball team drew a sharp jab from Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops on Twitter after the Hall of Fame coach referred to the university as a “basketball school” in an interview.

Before the Wildcats’ second of four exhibition games in the Bahamas, Calipari noted recently approved upgrades for other programs at the school, The Athletic reported. In stating his desire for similar improvements for his highly successful program, he said, “This is a basketball school. It’s always been that. Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls ... But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Stoops responded to the remarks on Twitter and said, “Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC?” He ended the post with the hashtag “#4straightpostseasonwins,” referencing the Wildcats’ recent success.

Calipari guided Kentucky to its eighth NCAA championship in 2012, but hasn’t reached the Final Four since 2015. The Wildcats were bounced by No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in its NCAA Tournament opener last spring. Kentucky football is coming off its second 10-win season in four years under Stoops and has earned the four wins among six consecutive postseason appearances.

College football

Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.

Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday's practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.

The loss is a hit to an already thin position for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers left on the roster and only Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles caught more than 20 passes last season.

Buchner played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, and threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for 336 yards and three scores.