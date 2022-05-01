Ron and Mary Vos of Burlington mark their 60th wedding anniversary

Ron and Mary Vos of Burlington will mark their 60th wedding anniversary this month. The couple plan a family gathering.

Ron Vos and Mary Iselin met when Mary's friend Joan introduced her to her older brother, Ron. They were married on May 12, 1962, in Lyons, Wis., at St. Joseph's Church. They have lived in many communities in rural Kenosha,Racine and Walworth counties, until settling in Lilly Lake since 1974.

They have four children: Cheryl Baysinger, of Paddock Lake; Greg Vos, of Twin Lakes; Tim (Joanna) Vos, of DeSoto, Kansas; and Annette (Mike) Malaker, of Kenosha. They have 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Ron worked for Springbrook Feed and Consumers Cooperative in Burlington, and is retired. Mary worked as Sentry Deli Manager in Twin Lakes, and is retired.

Ron enjoys keeping his lawn looking perfect and Mary enjoys quilting and word puzzles. Both enjoy helping their children and grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0