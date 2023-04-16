Ronald and Kathleen Barth of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 20, with a restaurant celebration at 5 p.m.

Ronald Barth met Kathleen Novak when Kathleen was babysitting for a bricklayer and needed a ride home. They were married on April 20, 1963, at Trinity Church in Racine. They have lived in Kenosha for 60 years.

They have four children: Debbie (Scott) Wolf of Kenosha; Christine (Joe) Soto of Kenosha; Ronald T. (Sabina) Barth, of Melbourne, Fla.; and Lisa (Chuck) Chiappetta of Kenosha. They have 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ronald has worked in masonry in Illinois and Wisconsin, with Ronald Barth Masonry and Barth Storage. He still works. Kathleen worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company, Ronald Barth Masonry and Barth Storage. She still works.

Ron has been active with 32nd Division, Local #4 of the Tri-County Contractors;, and the KYC. Kathy has been active with the Girl Scouts, Women’s Fund, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and the Boys/Girls Fund.

Their keys for a successful and lasting relationship? Love one another. Enjoy life as you work and play.