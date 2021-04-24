Roo 8yo, 7.5 lb Chiweenie. He is UTD on his vaccines. Roo has been working on leash/harness walking, potty training,... View on PetFinder
SOMERS — A suspect was in custody Sunday afternoon for a shooting that left three men dead and three injured in a shooting early Sunday mornin…
Authorities pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a Kenosha County tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.
A vehicle was struck by gunfire on Sheridan Road Sunday afternoon, according to Kenosha Police.
A shoulder bump began events that led to the shooting at the Somers House tavern that left three people dead and three seriously injured early…
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
The suspect in the shooting at Somers House is expected to make his first appearance in court Monday.
Firefighters took safety precautions approaching the scene and called in additional resources after arriving at the Somers House Tavern early …
A retired Watertown police officer died by suicide after causing the death of his son, according to the Watertown Police Department.
They were more than names forever linked to seemingly senseless tragedy.
